'NSYNC, Nicki Minaj join Ariana Grande at Coachella

Nicki Minaj poses with her award in the press room at the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards on August 20, 2018. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Members of 'NSYNC, left to right, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Justin Timberlake gather for a photo-op as the band receives the 2,636th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during on April 30, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande performed onstage at Coachella with 'NYSYNC and Nicki Minaj. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande closed the first weekend of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival by performing alongside 'NSYNC and Nicki Minaj.

Grande took the stage on Sunday at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., where she performed songs from her latest album, Thank U, Next.

'NSYNC members Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick joined Grande for her song "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored." Justin Timberlake did not appear with the group.

Minaj later arrived to the scene to perform with Grande their song "Bang Bang." Diddy and Mase also made surprise appearances to perform the late Notorious B.I.G's "Mo Money Mo Problems." The set included a tribute to deceased rappers, including B.I.G., Tupac Shakur, Nipsey Hussle and Grande's former boyfriend Mac Miller.

'NSYNC posted on Twitter a selfie they took with Grande from the event.

Grande teased working with 'NSYNC on Instagram recently, posting a video of herself lip-syncing the lyrics to the group's song "Tearin' Up My Heart" and a video of herself as a child at one of their concerts.