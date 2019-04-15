Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for April 14: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Loretta Lynn
Miss Vanjie: Romance with Brooke Lynn Hytes 'happened naturally'
Lori Loughlin, Julian Assange, Michael Avenatti share jail cell on 'SNL'
Meryl Streep mourns her son in 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 trailer
Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson marry in Palo Verdes, Calif.

Photo Gallery

 
Padma Lakshmi, Tory Burch attend Women in the World Summit

Latest News

Lyft pulls electric bikes in NYC, SF, D.C., over braking problems
Stars celebrate the return of 'Game of Thrones'
EU approves copyright changes that could affect social media content
NWS warns of more tornadoes on East Coast after deadly weekend
'NSYNC, Nicki Minaj join Ariana Grande at Coachella
 
Back to Article
/