Madonna teases collaboration with Maluma

Maluma appears backstage with the award for best contemporary pop vocal album for "F.A.M.E." during the 19th annual Latin Grammy Awards on November 15. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Madonna uploaded to Instagram the cover for her upcoming single with Maluma titled "Medellin." File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Madonna released on Instagram Monday the cover art for her upcoming single with Latin music star Maluma, titled "Medellin."

The cover art features Madonna wearing a wedding dress along with a unique eye patch. The pop star is holding hands with Maluma who is donning sunglasses and a red suit.

Madonna also confirmed that the collaborative track is set to arrive on Wednesday.

Madonna recently teased across social media her upcoming album titled Madame X by posting cryptic videos and messages.

An "X" symbol was posted in the caption next to the "Medellin" cover art, hinting that the track will appear on the new album.

Maluma made headlines in February when he allowed young cancer patients at Baptist Hospital in Miami to cut his hair.