Madonna teases collaboration with Maluma

April 15 (UPI) -- Madonna released on Instagram Monday the cover art for her upcoming single with Latin music star Maluma, titled "Medellin."
The cover art features Madonna wearing a wedding dress along with a unique eye patch. The pop star is holding hands with Maluma who is donning sunglasses and a red suit.
Madonna also confirmed that the collaborative track is set to arrive on Wednesday.
Madonna recently teased across social media her upcoming album titled Madame X by posting cryptic videos and messages.
An "X" symbol was posted in the caption next to the "Medellin" cover art, hinting that the track will appear on the new album.
Welcome to the World of Madame ❌. ..................... @nunoxico #stevenkleinstudio pic.twitter.com/bo0L0MAstr— Madonna (@Madonna) April 14, 2019
Maluma made headlines in February when he allowed young cancer patients at Baptist Hospital in Miami to cut his hair.