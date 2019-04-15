Bryan Adams has announced a second half of concerts for his North American tour. Photo by Tytus Zmijewski/EPA

April 15 (UPI) -- Bryan Adams has announced more concert dates for his upcoming North American tour that is in support of his recently released 14th studio album, Shine a Light.

Adams will be returning to North America on Aug. 2 at Darling's Waterfront Pavillon in Bangor, Maine before wrapping the second half of the tour up on Sept. 21 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif.

The additional dates also include shows in Wheatland, Calif.; Boise; Seattle; Portland and Eugene, Ore. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.

Adams will be kicking off his first leg in North America on May 4 at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte before ending it on May 12 at the Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, N.C.

Adams released Shine a Light in March. The album's lead single of the same name was written by Adams and Ed Sheeran.