April 9 (UPI) -- The B-52s have shared plans for a 40th anniversary tour.
The group announced in a tweet Tuesday they will celebrate their 40th year as a band by kicking off a new world tour with OMD and Berlin in May.
"TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT! We'll be kicking off our 40+ city World Tour! Our friends OMD and Berlin will join us at select U.S. shows. Tickets for the U.S. tour go on sale April 12 at 10am local time," the post reads.
The B-52s will begin the tour May 4 in West Palm Beach, Fla. The group will tour Europe in June and July before returning to the U.S. to perform Aug. 1 in Costa Mesa, Calif. The North American leg ends Sept. 24 in New York.
"Who knew that when we played our first house dance party in Athens, Georgia in 1976 that we would be still be rocking the house in 2019!" singer Kate Pierson said, according to Rolling Stone.
"Woo-hoo! Europe and then all over North America!" frontman Fred Schneider added. "Dust off those go-go boots and shine your dancing shoes because the B-52s are coming!"
TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT!— The B-52s (@TheB52s) April 9, 2019
We’ll be kicking off our 40+ city World Tour! Our friends OMD and Berlin will join us at select U.S. shows. Tickets for the U.S. tour go on sale April 12 at 10am local time. pic.twitter.com/hOnecuo6wF
The B-52s also shared plans to publish their first-ever book in 2020. In addition, the band is working with Fred Armisen and Craig Johnson to develop an authorized documentary about the group.
The B-52s are known for such singles as "Rock Lobster," "Private Idaho" and "Love Shack." The group last released the album Funplex in March 2008.
Here's the full list of the B-52s world tour dates:
May 4 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at Sunfest
May 12 - Arlington, Texas, at KAABOO Texas
May 26 - Nashville, Tenn., at Nashville Boogie Vintage Weekender
June 21 - Vitoria, Spain, at Azkena Rock Festival
June 23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Paradiso
June 24 - Brussels, Belgium, at Ancienne Belgique
June 26 - Cologne, Germany, at E-Werk
June 27 - Berlin, Germany, at Columbia Sage
June 30 - London, U.K., at Eventim Apollo
July 2 - Nottingham, U.K., at Royal Concert Hall
July 3 - Manchester, U.K., at O2 Apollo
July 5 - Paris, France, at Olympia
July 7 - Argeles Sur Me, France, at Festival les Deferlantes
Aug. 1 - Costa Mesa, Calif., at Pacific Amphitheatre
Aug. 3 - San Diego, Calif., at Bayside Summer Nights at Embarcadero Marina Park
Aug. 4 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Microsoft Theater
Aug. 6 - Portland, Ore., at Oregon Zoo Amphitheater
Aug. 7 - Seattle, Wash., at BECU ZooTunes Concert Series
Aug. 8 - Missoula, Mont., at Kettlehouse Ampitheater
Aug. 10 - Bend, Ore., at Les Schwab Amphitheater
Aug. 11 - Murphys, Calif., at Ironstone Amphitheatre
Aug. 12 - Saratoga, Calif., at The Mountain Winery
Aug. 14 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Comerica Theatre
Aug. 16 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
Aug. 17 - Dillon, Colo., at Dillon Amphitheater
Aug. 18 - Greenwood Village, Colo., at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 - San Antonio, Texas, at The Majestic Theater
Aug. 22 - Austin, Texas, at Bass Concert Hall
Aug. 24 - Sugarland, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre
Aug. 26 - New Orleans, La., at Saenger Theatre
Aug. 28 - Clearwater, Fla., at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Sept. 6 - Greensboro, N.C., at White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Sept. 7 - Atlanta, Ga., at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sept. 8 - Huber Heights, Ohio, at Rose Music Center at the Heights
Sept. 11 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens
Sept. 13 - Toronto, Ontario, at Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
Sept. 14 - Rochester Hills, Mich., at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Sept. 17 - Washington, D.C., at The Anthem
Sept. 19 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Mann Center for the Performing Arts
Sept. 20 - Mashantucket, Conn., at Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater
Sept. 22 - Asbury Park, N.J., at See.Hear.Now Festival
Sept. 24 - New York, N.Y., at Summerstage, Central Park