The B-52s will kick off a new world tour in May. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- The B-52s have shared plans for a 40th anniversary tour.

The group announced in a tweet Tuesday they will celebrate their 40th year as a band by kicking off a new world tour with OMD and Berlin in May.

"TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT! We'll be kicking off our 40+ city World Tour! Our friends OMD and Berlin will join us at select U.S. shows. Tickets for the U.S. tour go on sale April 12 at 10am local time," the post reads.

The B-52s will begin the tour May 4 in West Palm Beach, Fla. The group will tour Europe in June and July before returning to the U.S. to perform Aug. 1 in Costa Mesa, Calif. The North American leg ends Sept. 24 in New York.

"Who knew that when we played our first house dance party in Athens, Georgia in 1976 that we would be still be rocking the house in 2019!" singer Kate Pierson said, according to Rolling Stone.

"Woo-hoo! Europe and then all over North America!" frontman Fred Schneider added. "Dust off those go-go boots and shine your dancing shoes because the B-52s are coming!"

The B-52s also shared plans to publish their first-ever book in 2020. In addition, the band is working with Fred Armisen and Craig Johnson to develop an authorized documentary about the group.

The B-52s are known for such singles as "Rock Lobster," "Private Idaho" and "Love Shack." The group last released the album Funplex in March 2008.

Here's the full list of the B-52s world tour dates:

May 4 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at Sunfest

May 12 - Arlington, Texas, at KAABOO Texas

May 26 - Nashville, Tenn., at Nashville Boogie Vintage Weekender

June 21 - Vitoria, Spain, at Azkena Rock Festival

June 23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Paradiso

June 24 - Brussels, Belgium, at Ancienne Belgique

June 26 - Cologne, Germany, at E-Werk

June 27 - Berlin, Germany, at Columbia Sage

June 30 - London, U.K., at Eventim Apollo

July 2 - Nottingham, U.K., at Royal Concert Hall

July 3 - Manchester, U.K., at O2 Apollo

July 5 - Paris, France, at Olympia

July 7 - Argeles Sur Me, France, at Festival les Deferlantes

Aug. 1 - Costa Mesa, Calif., at Pacific Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 - San Diego, Calif., at Bayside Summer Nights at Embarcadero Marina Park

Aug. 4 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Microsoft Theater

Aug. 6 - Portland, Ore., at Oregon Zoo Amphitheater

Aug. 7 - Seattle, Wash., at BECU ZooTunes Concert Series

Aug. 8 - Missoula, Mont., at Kettlehouse Ampitheater

Aug. 10 - Bend, Ore., at Les Schwab Amphitheater

Aug. 11 - Murphys, Calif., at Ironstone Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 - Saratoga, Calif., at The Mountain Winery

Aug. 14 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Comerica Theatre

Aug. 16 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

Aug. 17 - Dillon, Colo., at Dillon Amphitheater

Aug. 18 - Greenwood Village, Colo., at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 - San Antonio, Texas, at The Majestic Theater

Aug. 22 - Austin, Texas, at Bass Concert Hall

Aug. 24 - Sugarland, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre

Aug. 26 - New Orleans, La., at Saenger Theatre

Aug. 28 - Clearwater, Fla., at Ruth Eckerd Hall

Sept. 6 - Greensboro, N.C., at White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Sept. 7 - Atlanta, Ga., at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sept. 8 - Huber Heights, Ohio, at Rose Music Center at the Heights

Sept. 11 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens

Sept. 13 - Toronto, Ontario, at Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

Sept. 14 - Rochester Hills, Mich., at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Sept. 17 - Washington, D.C., at The Anthem

Sept. 19 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Mann Center for the Performing Arts

Sept. 20 - Mashantucket, Conn., at Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater

Sept. 22 - Asbury Park, N.J., at See.Hear.Now Festival

Sept. 24 - New York, N.Y., at Summerstage, Central Park