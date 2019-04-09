Morrissey will kick off a tour with Interpol in September. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Morrissey will embark on a new tour with Interpol in the fall.

The 59-year-old British singer and former Smiths frontman announced the venture in a Facebook post Tuesday.

"Announcing Morrissey's 2019 US Fall Tour w/ special guest Interpol. Pre-sale starts tomorrow April 10th at 10am local time. General on-sale this Friday April 12th," the post reads.

Interpol also shared the news on its Twitter account.

"Very excited to announce we'll be heading out on the road with @officialmoz this fall. Tickets on sale this Friday, 10am local time," the band wrote.

Morrissey and Interpol will kick off the tour Sept. 5 in Columbia, Md., and bring the venture to a close Oct. 6 in San Diego, Calif.

Morrissey shared plans in March for his first-ever Broadway residency show. He will perform May 2-11 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater in New York, and release his 12th studio album, California Son, May 24.

Interpol will release the EP A Fine Mess May 17. The group will promote the EP on a world tour beginning the same month.

Here's the full list of dates for the Morrissey and Interpol tour:

Sept. 5 - Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 7 - New York, N.Y., at Forest Hills Stadium

Sept. 9 - Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion

Sept. 11 - Kettering, Ohio, at Fraze Pavilion

Sept. 13 - Rochester Hills, Mich., at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Sept. 14 - Highland Park, Ill., at Ravinia Amphitheater

Sept. 18 - Grand Prairie, Texas, at Verizon Theatre

Sept. 20 - Austin, Texas, at Frank Erwin Center

Sept. 21 - Houston, Texas, at White Oak Outdoor Lawn

Sept. 28 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at SaltAir

Sept. 30 - Portland, Ore., at Theatre of the Clouds

Oct. 3 - San Francisco, Calif., at Bill Graham Auditorium

Oct. 5 - Irvine, Calif., at Five Point Amphitheatre

Oct. 6 - San Diego, Calif., at Pechanga Arena