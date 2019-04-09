A post shared by XIUMIN (@e_xiu_o) on Mar 15, 2019 at 10:42pm PDT

April 9 (UPI) -- EXO singer Xiumin plans to enlist in the military in May.

Billboard reported Tuesday the 29-year-old K-pop star, born Kim Min-seok, will begin his mandatory military service May 7.

The Korea Herald confirmed Xiumin's plans to enlist. EXO's agency, SM Entertainment, said the specific time and location of Xiumin's enlistment will be kept private.

Xiumin is the eldest member of EXO and the first to enlist. The group also consists of Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O, Kai and Sehun.

The news comes just one day after EXO celebrated its seventh anniversary as a group. The boy band debuted in 2012 and released its debut album, XOXO, the next year.

EXO is known for the singles "Growl," "Overdose," "Call Me Baby," "Monster" and "Ko Ko Bop." The boy band last released Love Shot, a re-release of its album Don't Mess Up My Tempo, in December.