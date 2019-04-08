Solange appears backstage at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Solange has exited the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the annual music event announced on Twitter.

"Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year's festival. She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future," Coachella said on Sunday.

Solange was announced as a performing artist at Coachella in January. The event is set to take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., from April 12-14 and then April 19-21.

Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala are the headlining acts.

Solange surprised fans in March with the sudden release of her fourth studio album titled When I Get Home.

The 19-track project features Solange collaborating with the likes of Tyler the Creator, Gucci Mane, Pharrell Williams, The-Dream, Earl Sweatshirt, Metro Boomin, Scarface, Cassie and Devin the Dude, among others.