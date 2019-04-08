Sara Bareilles arrives on the red carpet at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner on June 14. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sara Bareilles has announced a new fall tour that begins in October. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Sara Bareilles has announced a new North American fall tour in support of her recently released sixth studio album, Amidst the Chaos.

The tour is set to kick off on Oct. 5 at the Fox Theatre in Detroit before wrapping up on Nov. 26 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

Bareilles is also set to perform in cities such as Nashville, Boston, New York Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Dallas, Philadelphia, and Orlando, among others.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.