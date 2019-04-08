Jennifer Lopez (R) and Alex Rodriguez attend the Grammy Awards on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jennifer Lopez (R) and Alex Rodriguez attend the Academy Awards on February 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jennifer Lopez presides over a haute couture circus in her "Medicine" video featuring French Montana. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez visits a carnival in her music video for "Medicine."

The 49-year-old singer released a video Sunday for the new single featuring rapper French Montana.

The "Medicine" video shows Lopez presiding over a haute couture circus. The star rides a carousel with a bevy of models, plays fortune teller and pole dances at the white monochromatic carnival.

"MEDICINE VIDEO OUT NOW!!! @frenchmontana," she tweeted Sunday.

French Montana also promoted the video in an Instagram post.

"YOUNG WEEPA JENNY FROM THE BLOCK - RATATAAAA - 'MEDICINE' @jlo #uptown," he wrote.

Lopez and Montana previously collaborated on the singles "Same Girl" and "I Luh Ya Papi." "Medicine" is expected to appear on Lopez's forthcoming ninth studio album.

Lopez will kick off her first tour in six years in June. The It's My Party tour celebrates the singer's 50th birthday and begins June 7 in Inglewood, Calif.