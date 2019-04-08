Kany Garcia arrives at the Latin Grammy Person of the Year gala honoring Mexican rock band Mana on November 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Actress Gaby Espino has been selected to host the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards which take place on April 25.

The ceremony will be aired live on Universo and Telemundo Internacional from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET.

Espino will be joined by award presenters such as Natti Natasha, Kany Garcia, Sofia Reyes, Pedro Capo, Raymix and Lupillo Rivera.

Marc Anthony, Ozuna, Romeo Santos, Becky G, Wisin, Reik, Anuel AA, Anitta, Sebastian Yatra, Carlos Vives, Bad Bunny, CNCO, Banda MS and Karol G will be taking the stage to perform.

Ozuna leads all artists with 23 nominations including Artist of the Year alongside Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Daddy Yankee.

Hot Latin Song of the Year will be decided between "X" by Nicky Jam and Balvin; "Dura" by Daddy Yankee; "Taki Taki" by DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B; and "Te Bote" by Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna and Bad Bunny.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's hit song "Despacito" dominated last year's show, winning Latin Song of the Year, among other awards.