NAV's 'Bad Habits' is the No. 1 album in the U.S.

Singer Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" is spending another week in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Rapper Nav's Bad Habits is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart dated Saturday is Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next, followed by Juice WRLD's Death Race for Love at No. 3, Rich the Kid's The World Is Yours 2 at No. 4 and XXXTENTACION's ? at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are the soundtrack to the film A Star is Born at No. 6, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Hoodie SZN at No. 7, Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 8, the soundtrack to the movie Bohemian Rhapsody at No. 9 and the soundtrack to the Motley Crue biopic The Dirt at No. 10.