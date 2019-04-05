The Jonas Brothers have an old school beach party in 'Cool' video

Kevin Jonas sits on the stage at the "Celebrity Apprentice" Season 14 red carpet and press conference on March 20, 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers enjoy a sun-filled day on Miami beach in the new music video for their latest single, "Cool."

The trio perform for a group of seniors, party on the beach and set sail on a boat together.

"Lately, I've been feelin' so cool/ Top to the bottom, just cool/ Every little thing that I do/ Dammit, I'm feelin' so cool," Nick sings during the chorus as he walks down the streets of Miami in front of a Ferrari.

"Cool" is the second new song and music video from the band following the release of "Sucker" in March. The video for "Sucker" featured The Jonas Brothers singing to their spouses including Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

The Jonas Brothers are also teaming up with Amazon to release a behind-the-scenes documentary on their upcoming tour.