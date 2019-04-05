Chris Stapleton received six ACM Award nominations including Album of the Year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jason Aldean will be receiving the Artist of the Decade Award at the 2019 ACM Awards. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Reba McEntire is set to host the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday for the 16th time. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- The 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards will take place live on Sunday from Las Vegas.

Chris Stapleton and Dan + Shay lead the nominations with six each including Album of the Year and Single of the Year. Kacey Musgraves is nominated for Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year, among others.

Jason Aldean is set to be presented with the Academy of Country Music's Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award.

How to watch

Time: Red carpet coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be live-streamed on People magazine's digital platforms, including People's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter accounts. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Network: CBS

Online, live: Streaming service CBS All Access.

Host: Reba McEntire will be hosting the event for the 16th time.

Musical performances: Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Stapleton, Thomas Rhett and George Strait are set to take the stage.

Top Nominees

Album of the Year

From a Room: Volume 2 Chris Stapleton

Dan + Shay Dan + Shay

Golden Hour Kacey Musgraves

The Mountain Dierks Bentley

Desperate Man Eric Church



Single of the Year

"Down to the Honkytonk" Jake Owen

"Tequila" Dan + Shay

"Heaven" Kane Brown

"Meant to Be" Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

"Most People Are Good" Luke Bryan



Song of the Year

"Break Up in the End" Cole Swindell

"Space Cowboy" Kacey Musgraves

"Broken Halos" Chris Stapleton

"Meant to Be" Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

"Yours" Russell Dickerson

"Tequila" Dan + Shay



Entertainer of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Luke Bryan

Jason Aldean

Kenny Chesney

Keith Urban

