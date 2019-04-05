April 5 (UPI) -- The 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards will take place live on Sunday from Las Vegas.
Chris Stapleton and Dan + Shay lead the nominations with six each including Album of the Year and Single of the Year. Kacey Musgraves is nominated for Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year, among others.
Jason Aldean is set to be presented with the Academy of Country Music's Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award.
How to watch
Time: Red carpet coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be live-streamed on People magazine's digital platforms, including People's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter accounts. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET.
Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Network: CBS
Online, live: Streaming service CBS All Access.
Host: Reba McEntire will be hosting the event for the 16th time.
Musical performances: Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Stapleton, Thomas Rhett and George Strait are set to take the stage.
Top Nominees
Album of the Year
From a Room: Volume 2 Chris Stapleton
Dan + Shay Dan + Shay
Golden Hour Kacey Musgraves
The Mountain Dierks Bentley
Desperate Man Eric Church
Single of the Year
"Down to the Honkytonk" Jake Owen
"Tequila" Dan + Shay
"Heaven" Kane Brown
"Meant to Be" Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
"Most People Are Good" Luke Bryan
Song of the Year
"Break Up in the End" Cole Swindell
"Space Cowboy" Kacey Musgraves
"Broken Halos" Chris Stapleton
"Meant to Be" Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
"Yours" Russell Dickerson
"Tequila" Dan + Shay
Entertainer of the Year
Chris Stapleton
Luke Bryan
Jason Aldean
Kenny Chesney
Keith Urban