Ben McKee, Daniel Platzman, Dan Reynolds and Wayne Sermon (left to right) of Imagine Dragons attend the Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Dan Reynolds (R) and Aja Volkman attend the Hollywood Film Awards on November 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dan Reynolds (L), pictured with Aja Volkman, is expecting a baby boy with Volkman in October. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds is going to be a dad of four.

The 31-year-old recording artist confirmed in a tweet Wednesday he's having a baby boy with wife Aja Volkman.

"we are having a baby boyyyyyy October 10th," he wrote. "@RealAjaVolkman I'm sorry I was 10lbs at birth I'm sorry."

Reynolds announced Volkman's pregnancy Wednesday during an interview with Fox 5.

"I've been on the road for a decade now. I'm looking to take a little bit of time off. I have three little girls, and well, I have one on the way," the star shared.

"I actually haven't told anybody that. There it is. The news is out," he said. "We just found out we're having a boy [in] October."

we are having a baby boyyyyyy October 10th@RealAjaVolkman I’m sorry I was 10lbs at birth I’m sorry — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) April 4, 2019

The news comes nearly three months after Reynolds and Volkman announced they are "rebuilding" their marriage. The couple had split in April 2018 after seven years of marriage.

"I'm proud of you @danreynolds," Volkman wrote on Instagram in January. "I'm proud of your humility and ability to still show up as the basketball coaching baby loving Dad that you are."

"I know that it's been a crazy road," she said. "It's killed us both in so many moments. Last year we killed each other and now we're rebuilding."

Reynolds and Imagine Dragons last released the album Origins in November. Reynolds said in an Instagram post in February that hate for his band has added to his longtime depression.