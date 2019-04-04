Axl Rose and Guns N' Roses will perform at Louder Than Life music festival in September. File Photo by Michel Bush/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Guns N' Roses is the first act to join the 2019 Louder Than Life lineup.

The music festival announced in a tweet Thursday the rock band will perform at the event in Louisville, Ky., in September.

"We are proud to welcome @GunsNRoses to the #LouderThanLife 2019 lineup! Full lineup announcement and tickets on sale Monday April 8th at 9AM ET," the post reads.

Guns N' Roses also shared the news on its own account.

"We're rocking @LTLFest this September in Louisville, KY. Tickets are on-sale Monday 9am ET. Want 'em now? Get on the Nightrain to access pre-sale tickets, first come first serve," the band wrote.

Louder Than Life runs from Sept. 27 to 29 and will reunite Guns N' Roses members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan. The festival marks the band's first concert since its performance at a benefit in December.

"There are only a handful of bands through the years whose music not only resonates with fans, but changes the entire face of rock 'n' roll. Guns N' Roses is one of those true icons," Louder Than Life producer Danny Wimmer said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone.

"Every year we want to come back bigger and better, and we can't wait to welcome Axl, Slash, Duff and the rest of GN'R to the Louder Than Life stage," he added.

Rose, Slash and McKagan completed the Not in This Lifetime tour in December. The tour marked the first time the three performed together since the Use Your Illusion tour in 1993.