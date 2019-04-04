Celine Dion announces new album, North American tour

Celine Dion attends the premiere of "Beauty and the Beast" on March 2, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Celine Dion is set to release a new album titled "Courage" and tour North America. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Celine Dion has announced plans to release a new album in 2019 titled Courage and go on tour in North America for the first time in over 10 years.

Dion released on Instagram Wednesday the dates for the tour which will begin on Sept. 18 with a show in Quebec City in Canada.

The singer will be performing in Montreal, Cleveland, Cincinnati, St. Louis, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Detroit, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Nashville, Miami, Charlotte, Dallas, New Orleans, Memphis, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, among other locations, before wrapping things up on March 13 in Pittsburgh.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on April 12 with Team Celine members able to take part in a pre-sale that begins on April 8.

A second round of shows will be kicked off on March 24 in Denver before ending on April 27 in Winnipeg. Tickets for the second leg of the tour will go on sale at a later date that is yet to be announced.

The singer will wrap up her 8-year residency in Las Vegas in June.

Dion is scheduled to appear on a Carpool Karaoke special with Late Late Show host James Corden in May.