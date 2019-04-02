April 2 (UPI) -- Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Blondie have announced that they will be embarking on a joint, North American summer tour.
The tour begins on July 20 at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, N.Y., before wrapping up on Aug. 10 at the Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Seattle.
Costello and Blondie will also be performing in cities such as Boston, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Costello & The Imposters released their latest album titled Look Now in October while Blondie last released Pollinator in May 2017.
Costello made headlines in July when he canceled the remaining of his European tour to recover from cancer surgery.