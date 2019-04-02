Debbie Harry and Blondie perform in Times Square on New Year's Eve on December 31, 2013. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Elvis Costello will be going on tour across North America alongside Blondie. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Blondie have announced that they will be embarking on a joint, North American summer tour.

The tour begins on July 20 at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, N.Y., before wrapping up on Aug. 10 at the Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Seattle.

Costello and Blondie will also be performing in cities such as Boston, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Costello & The Imposters released their latest album titled Look Now in October while Blondie last released Pollinator in May 2017.

Costello made headlines in July when he canceled the remaining of his European tour to recover from cancer surgery.