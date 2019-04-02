Cardi B, Travis Scott to headline Jay-Z's Made in America Festival

Travis Scott (L) and Kylie Jenner arrive for the 61st annual Grammy Awards on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cardi B will be headlining the 2019 Made in America Festival along with Travis Scott. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Cardi B and Travis Scott are set to headline Jay-Z's eighth annual Made in America Festival.

Juice WRLD, James Blake, Kaskade, Anderson .Paak, Kodak Black, Bazzi, Jorja Smith, Blueface and many more also set to take the stage over Memorial Day weekend on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia.

The festival, curated by Jay-Z, will benefit the ACLU of Pennsylvania with a portion of the proceeds also supporting The REFORM Alliance.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on April 5 at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster. Subscribers to music streaming service Tidal will have access to a pre-sale that runs from April 2 at 10 a.m. ET until April 4 at 10 a.m. ET.

Jay-Z will be headlining the Woodstock 50 Music and Arts Fair which will take place from Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen, N.Y.