Khalid announces North American summer tour

Khalid is set to go on tour in North America starting in June. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Khalid has announced a North American summer tour in support of his upcoming second album titled Free Spirit.

The singer is set to kick things off on June 20 at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix before wrapping things up on Aug. 17 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

Khalid will also be performing in cities such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Portland, Denver, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Kansas City, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Toronto, Boston and Atlanta, among others.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on April 5 at 12 p.m. local time through Live Nation. Clairo will be serving as the special guest.

Free Spirit, which includes the single "Talk," is set for release on April 5.