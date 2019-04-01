Kanye West (L) and his wife Kim Kardashian arrive on the red carpet at Harper's BAZAAR celebrates ICONS on September 9, 2016. File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Kanye West will be bringing his Sunday Service performance series to the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The festival confirmed on Twitter Sunday that West will be taking the stage on Easter Sunday, April 21, at 9 a.m., alongside a video of West announcing his appearance.

West's Sunday Service sessions have featured the rapper using an outside, church-like setting to perform and debut new music.

Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala were previously announced as the headliners for Coachella. The festival will take place over two weeks at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., from April 12-14 and then April 19-21.

West's wife Kim Kardashian uploaded to Twitter a clip of her husband's latest Sunday Service where he performed a remixed version of his 2004 hit "Jesus Walks."

Kardashian also posted on Twitter a video of West announcing on an airplane he would be joining the Coachella lineup with passengers cheering.