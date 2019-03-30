Rolling Stones postpone North American concerts; Mick Jagger 'devastated'

Left to right, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform in concert at the new U Arena near Paris on October 19, 2017. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Rock icon Mick Jagger is undergoing medical treatment and his band The Rolling Stones have postponed their upcoming North American concerts until he recovers.

March 30 (UPI) -- British rock and roll icons The Rolling Stones have postponed the upcoming dates on their North American concert tour.

"Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment," said a statement released by the band on Saturday. "The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible."

Lead singer Mick Jagger, 75, tweeted separately: "I'm so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this. I'm devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone."

No details regarding Jagger's health issues were immediately released.

The band began its No Filter tour of the United Kingdom and Europe last year.