Juice WRLD's 'Death Race For Love' tops U.S. album chart for 2nd week

Rapper Juice WRLD's "Death Race For Love" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a second week. Photo by Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE

March 30 (UPI) -- Rapper Juice WRLD's Death Race For Love is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next, followed by the soundtrack to the movie A Star is Born at No. 3, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's Hoodie SZN at No. 4 and the soundtrack to the film Bohemian Rhapsody at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 6, Drake's Scorpion at No. 7, Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD at No. 8, Meek Mill's Championships at No. 9 and Gunna's Drip or Drown 2 at No. 10.