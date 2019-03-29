March 29 (UPI) -- Minho of South Korean boy band SHINee has released his first solo single titled "I'm Home" alongside an accompanying music video.

The clip, released on Thursday, features Minho exhausted from his office job as he continually has to answer phone calls and attend meetings.

Minho finds himself surrounded by phones and clocks throughout the video, which ends with the singer deciding to put an engagement ring he has been holding onto to use.

"I'm Home" comes as Minho is preparing to begin his mandatory military service. He will be enlisting in South Korea's marine corps on April 15.

SHINee member Key is also set to enlist in the military this spring. Bandmate Onew enlisted in December. The group released their three-part album The Story of Light in 2018 following the suicide of member Jonghyun in December 2017.