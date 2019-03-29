Cher attends the premiere of "The Promise" on April 12, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cher has announced a second North American leg to her Here We Go Again tour. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Cher has added 14 more concert dates to her North American Here We Go Again tour.

The new dates will begin following a trek through Europe and after the first leg of the North American tour ends on May 18 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.

Cher will return on Nov. 19 at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., before wrapping things up on Dec. 19 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The legendary singer has also added new shows for cities such as San Francisco, Phoenix, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Philadelphia, Boston, and New Orleans, among others.

Tickets for the new set of concerts go on sale for the general public starting on April 5 at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation. Nile Rogers and CHIC are serving as the special guests.

The Here We Go Again tour is in support of Cher's ABBA cover album, Dancing Queen.