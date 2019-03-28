Jenny Lewis releases star-studded music video for 'Red Bull & Hennessy'

Beck arrives for the 61st annual Grammy Awards on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Jenny Lewis rocks out with a number of celebrities including Jeff Goldblum and Beck in her new music video for "Red Bull & Hennessy."

Jason Schwartzman, Danielle Haim of Haim, Tim Heidecker, St. Vincent, Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Vanessa Bayer, Mac DeMarco, Nikki Lane and David Arquette also appear in the clip that was released on Thursday.

The music video, which features grainy, low-quality footage, involves Lewis hosting a wacky and old-school telethon. Beck takes a selfie with Lewis while Heidecker and Arquette take part in a WWE-style wrestling match.

"I'm wired on Red Bull and Hennessy/ Higher than you/ I'm on fire, c'mon and get next to me/ I wanna ride with you," Lewis sings on the track.

"Red Bull & Hennessy" appears on Lewis' recently released fourth studio album titled On the Line.

Lewis previously released in 2014 a music video for "Just One of the Guys" which featured Anne Hathaway, Brie Larson and Kristen Stewart. The song appeared on her third studio album titled The Voyager.