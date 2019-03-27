Romeo Santos performs at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year tribute to Brazilian singer/songwriter Roberto Carlos on November 18, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Marc Anthony will be taking the stage at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards along with Romeo Santos. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Marc Anthony, Romeo Santos and more are set to take the stage at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards which take place on April 25.

Becky G, Wisin, Reik, Anuel AA, Anitta and Sebastian Yatra will also be performing, Billboard announced on Wednesday.

The group joins previously announced performers Ozuna, Carlos Vives, Bad Bunny, CNCO, Banda MS and Karol G.

The 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards will be aired live on Universo and Telemundo Internacional from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on April 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

Ozuna leads the way with 23 nominations. The singer is nominated for Artist of the Year alongside Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Daddy Yankee.

Hot Latin Song of the Year will be decided between "X" by Nicky Jam and Balvin; "Dura" by Daddy Yankee; "Taki Taki" by DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B; and "Te Bote" by Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny.