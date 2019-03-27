Diana Ross (L) receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from president Barack Obama on November 22, 2016. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Motown legend Diana Ross rang in her 75th birthday at a star-studded bash.

The singer celebrated the occasion Tuesday with her family and famous friends, including Beyoncé and Khloe Kardashian.

People said Ross had a pre-party at Warwick nightclub in Los Angeles. Beyoncé delivered an impromptu performance of "Happy Birthday" before embracing Ross.

Ross' son Evan Ross shared a video of the moment Tuesday on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday MOM!!!!"

Evan's wife, Ashlee Simpson, sister Tracee Ellis Ross, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Robin Thicke, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner were among the other guests in attendance. Entertainment Tonight said Gayle King was spotted arriving at the main event at the Hollywood Palladium.

Ross herself performed at the Hollywood Paladium. She sang several of her hits, including "I'm Coming Out," and sported five total outfits throughout the night.

Diddy, Thicke and Stevie Wonder also performed at the party. Ross invited Khloe, Kourtney and Kris to dance with her on stage at one point, and later shared an on-stage hug with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Ross shared her happiness in a tweet Wednesday.

"I am basking in the delight of the deliciousness of this amazing moment in my life, I thank you all with a hugh heart your love keeps me going," she wrote.

Ross came to fame with the girl group the Supremes. She released her 23rd studio album, I Love You, in October 2006.