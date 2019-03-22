March 22 (UPI) -- Tame Impala has returned with their first new single in four years titled "Patience."

The track, which follows the band's signature psychedelic pop sound, was released Thursday across streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal and Tame Impala's official YouTube page.

Tame Impala last released new music in 2015, their third studio album Currents. The release featured the singles "Let It Happen," "The Less I Know the Better" and "Cause I'm a Man."

"Has it really been that long?/ Did I count the days wrong?/ Did we just go back, all/ All the way to step one?" frontman Kevin Parker sings as "Patience" opens.

Tame Impala will be headlining acts at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. which runs April 12-14 and then April 19-21, and at Lollapalooza 2019 in Chicago Aug. 1-4.