March 22 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is giving fans a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group released a clip Friday of its energetic video for the song "Miroh."

The "Miroh" teaser shows Woojin, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N marching to confront a group of officials in suits. It also previews the group's choreographed dance numbers.

"Miroh" appears on the Stray Kids' upcoming EP, Clé 1: Miroh, which debuts March 25. The full music video for "Miroh" debuts the same day.

"Stray Kids 'MIROH' M/V Teaser 2," the group tweeted Friday. "2019.03.25 0AM 'MIROH' M/V 2019.03.25 6PM 'Clé 1: MIROH' #StrayKids @Clé1_MIROH #MIROH #YouMakeStrayKidsStay."

Stray Kids had shared a first teaser for "Miroh" on Thursday.

Clé 1: Miroh will debut just one day shy of the one-year anniversary of Stray Kids' mini album I Am Not. The group also previewed its music video for the new song "19" this week.