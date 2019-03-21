Taeyeon shares new 'Four Seasons' music video teaser

March 21 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Taeyeon is giving fans a new glimpse of her upcoming music video.

The 30-year-old K-pop star, born Kim Tae-yeon, released a clip Thursday of the video for her new solo single "Four Seasons."

The teaser shows Taeyeon sitting in a romantic room overgrown with vines and flowers. The video ends with water dripping from a crystal chandelier.

Taeyeon, a member of the girl group Girls' Generation, promoted the song on the group's official Twitter account.

"TAEYEON '(Four Seasons)' The 4th Season 2019.03.22. 6PM (KST) 2019.03.24 6PM (KST)," the post reads.

Taeyeon previously teased "Four Seasons" in a video Tuesday. The "Four Seasons" music video debuts Friday ahead of the single album of the same name, set for release Sunday.

Taeyeon last released the mini album Something New in June. She came to fame with Girls' Generation and also peforms in the group's subunit Oh!GG.