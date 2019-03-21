Dierks Bentley arrives for We Day California at The Forum in Inglewood, California on April 19, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dierks Bentley (R) with his wife Cassidy Black. Bentley will be performing onstage during the 2019 NFL draft. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Dierks Bentley is set to perform a free concert on April 27 as part of the festivities planned for the 2019 NFL Draft.

The outdoor concert will take place in downtown Nashville where the NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from April 25-26.

The performance also coincides with the 2019 St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Nashville Marathon.

Bentley confirmed he was holding a free NFL Draft concert Wednesday on Twitter alongside a promotional image for the event.

Bentley joins a list of more than 20 artists who will perform during the NFL Draft including Tim McGraw, who will be holding a free outdoor concert on April 26 and CeCe Winans who is scheduled to sing the national anthem on April 25.