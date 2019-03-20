Twenty One Pilots arriving for the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 23, 2016. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Childish Gambino arrives on the red carpet at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande will be headlining Lollapalooza 2019 alongside Childish Gambino and Twenty One Pilots. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots and more have been announced as the headliners for Lollapalooza 2019.

The Strokes, J Balvin, The Chainsmokers, Tame Impala, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Wayne, Janelle Monae, Flume, Meek Mill, Hozier, 21 Savage, Death Cab for Cutie, H.E.R., Tenacious D, Gary Clark Jr. and many others are also set to perform.

Lollapalooza 2019 will be held at Grant Park in Chicago from Aug. 1-4. Four-day general admission tickets are on sale now. VIP packages are also available with single-day tickets set to go on sale at a later date.

Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Jack White and Arctic Monkeys headlined the annual music festival in 2018.

Grande and Gambino -- the rap persona of actor Donald Glover -- will also be headlining the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

Gambino will continue his festival run with a performance at the 2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in June.