Shawn Mendes dominates 2019 Juno Awards

Sarah McLachlan performs in the rain at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City on November 30, 2016. She was the host of the 2019 Juno Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Shawn Mendes arrives for the 61st annual Grammy Awards on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Shawn Mendes earned multiple awards at the 2019 Juno Awards. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes won big at the 2019 Juno Awards which honors the best in Canadian music.

Mendes took home on Sunday a leading five awards including Album and Pop Album of the Year for his self-titled release, Single of the Year for "In My Blood," Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.

Michael Buble won Adult Contemporary Album of the Year for Love, Post Malone won International Album of the Year for Beerbongs & Bentleys, Arkells won Group of the Year, Bahamas won Adult Alternative Album of the Year for Earthtones, Tory Lanez won Rap Recording of the Year for Love Me Now? and Avril Lavigne won the Juno Fan Choice Award.

The ceremony, hosted by Sarah McLachlan, took place at the Budweiser Gardens center in Ontario, Canada.

McLachlan, Arkells, Bahamas, Tyler Shaw, Bulow, Coeur De Pirate with Loud, Loud Luxury, Jeremy Dutcher with Blake Pouliot, NAV and The Reklaws performed.

A taped version of Mendes performing "In My Blood" was also presented.