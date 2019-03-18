J. Cole has said in a new interview that he is more willing to collaborate with more artists. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- J. Cole, who has developed a reputation of releasing albums that don't feature other artists, has said in a new interview that he wants to be more collaborative.

"Well, I don't have any right now that I really want to boast about," Cole said about releasing a collaborative song to GQ in a feature published on Monday. "Not saying it's impossible. It's just about getting out of my comfort zone."

Cole's last three albums -- Forest Hills Drive, 4 Your Eyez Only and KOD -- have reached platinum status without any features, a fact that has turned into an often-referenced joke about the rapper.

"I was loving it," Cole said. "I was like, 'Word up-this is funny as hell.' But the second or third time, I was like, 'All right, it's almost embarrassing now.' Like, 'All right, man, y'all gonna make me put a feature on the album just so this [expletive] can stop.'"

Cole also discussed never winning a Grammy. "I'm not supposed to have a Grammy," he said. "At least not right now, and maybe never. And if that happens, then that's just how it was supposed to be."

Cole released in February a music video for his single "Middle Child" that featured the lyricist inside of a cabin that was filled with mounted heads labeled "your favorite rappers."