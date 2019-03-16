Hozier's 'Wasteland, Baby!' tops U.S. album chart

Singer-songwriter Hozier appears backstage with the awards for Top Rock Artist and Top Rock Song for "Take Me to Church" during the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer-songwriter Hozier attends the premiere of "The Legend of Tarzan" in Los Angeles on June 27, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer-songwriter Hozier's "Wasteland, Baby!" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Hozier's Wasteland, Baby! is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 roster dated Saturday is Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next, followed by the A Star is Born movie soundtrack at No. 3, 2 Chainz's Rap or Go to the League at No. 4 and Lil Skies' Shelby at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are the soundtrack to the film Bohemian Rhapsody at No. 6, Solange's When I Get Home at No. 7, Gunna's Drip or Drown 2 at No. 8, Offset's Father of 4 at No. 9 and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's Hoodie SZN at No. 10.