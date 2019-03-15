The Cure, The Killers join Glastonbury Festival 2019 lineup

Brandon Flowers, Ronnie Vannucci, Jr., Mark Stoermer and Dave Keuning (left to right) of The Killers attend the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 28, 2015. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Robert Smith and The Cure will perform at Glastonbury Festival in June. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- The Cure and The Killers have joined the 2019 Glastonbury Festival lineup.

The music festival announced in a tweet Friday the British goth rockers and the American rock band will perform at the annual event in June.

Glastonbury Festival shared a poster featuring The Cure, The Killers and other performers, including Stormzy, Miley Cyrus, Janet Jackson, Kylie Minogue, Lauryn Hill, Janelle Monae and Vampire Weekend.

"Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2019 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @TheKillers (Saturday) and @TheCure (Sunday). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced," the caption reads.

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2019 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @TheKillers (Saturday) and @TheCure (Sunday). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. pic.twitter.com/jYOoTQQurf — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) March 15, 2019

The Killers confirmed the news in a tweet Friday.

"Well folks, there ya have it. It's true. Be with us," the band wrote.

The 2019 Glastonbury Festival runs June 26-30 at Worthy Farm near Pilton, Somerset in England. This year will mark The Cure's fourth time headlining the festival, having previously done so in 1986, 1990 and 1995.

The Cure last released the remix album Torn Down in April 2018. The Killers released its fifth studio album, Wonderful Wonderful, in September 2017, which includes the singles "The Man" and "Run for Cover."