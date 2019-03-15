Eric Church has added more tour dates to his ongoing concert tour. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Eric Church has added an additional 13 shows to his ongoing Double Down North American tour that is in support of his sixth studio album, Desperate Man.

The tour, which began in September and was originally scheduled to conclude on June 29 at the The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Wash., will now wrap up on Nov. 23 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.

Church's new shows include concerts in Green Bay, Wisc.; Calgary, Alberta; Philadelphia; Little Rock, Ark.; Manchester, N.H.; Hartford, Conn., and Washington, D.C.

The Double Down Tour features Church performing back-to-back shows at each city.