iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019: How to watch

Alicia Keys will be honored at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards alongside Garth Brooks and Halsey. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande arrives on the red carpet at the Billboard Women In Music 2018 on December 6, 2018 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards, which recognizes excellence in music, will be taking place live on Thursday from Los Angeles.

Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Maroon 5 and Imagine Dragons have each received multiple nominations. Alicia Keys, Garth Brooks, Halsey and Taylor Swift are set to be honored during the awards show with special awards.

Keys will be receiving the Innovator Award for her contributions to pop culture and social causes, Brooks will be given the first-ever Artist of the Decade Award for his impact on the music industry, Halsey will be presented with the 2019 Fangirls Award, which recognizes female artists who have pushed boundaries with their music and message, and Swift will receive Tour of the Year in recognition of her Reputation world tour.

How to watch

Time: Red carpet coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET and will be live streamed on iHeartRadio's Facebook page. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Where: The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Network: Fox

Online, live: FoxNow streaming app. The show will also be broadcasted on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide.

Host: T-Pain, singer and winner of Fox's inaugural season of reality competition series, The Masked Singer.

Musical performances: Ariana Grande, John Legend, Keys, Halsey, Brooks and Kacey Musgraves will be taking the stage.

Top Nominees

Song of the Year

"Better Now" Post Malone

"Girls Like You" Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

"God's Plan" Drake

"Perfect" Ed Sheeran

"The Middle" Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey



Female Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Cardi B

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Halsey



Male Artist of the Year

Drake

Post Malone

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes



Best Duo/Group of the Year

Maroon 5

Imagine Dragons

Twenty One Pilots

Panic! At The Disco

5 Seconds of Summer

