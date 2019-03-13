Lady Gaga appears backstage during the 61st annual Grammy Awards on February 10. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga confirmed on Twitter that she is working on a new album while denying rumors that she is pregnant.

"Rumors I'm pregnant? Yeah, I'm pregnant with #LG6," the singer said on Tuesday in reference to her sixth studio album.

Gaga's next album will be a follow-up to 2016's Joanne which featured the single "Million Reasons."

The pop star was recently featured prominently on the best-selling soundtrack for A Star is Born, a musical drama she starred in alongside Bradley Cooper. The film's main track "Shallow" won Best Original Song at the Oscars.

Gaga, who made headlines in February after her engagement to talent agent Christian Carino was called off, also recently denied that there was any romantic connection between herself and Cooper following their intimate performance of "Shallow" at the Oscars.

"Yes, people saw love and, guess what, that's what we wanted you to see," she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live about how she and Cooper were acting.