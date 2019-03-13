Kesha, Tegan and Sara to headline 2019 LoveLoud Festival

Dan Reynolds (R) of Imagine Dragons and his wife Aja Volkman arrive for the 22nd annual Hollywood Film Awards on November 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kesha will be performing at the 2019 LoveLoud Festival alongside Tegan and Sara. Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons runs the event. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Kesha, Tegan and Sara and others are set to perform at the 2019 LoveLoud Festival from Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds.

Reynolds, Martin Garrix, Daya, Grouplove, K. Flay, PVRIS and Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers are also set to perform at the USANA Amphitheater in West Valley City, Utah, on June 29.

The LoveLoud Festival, which began in 2017, raises money for LGBT organizations focused on mental health and suicide prevention such as GLAAD, the Trevor Project, the Human Rights Campaign, and more.

Reynolds posted on Twitter Wednesday a promotional video for the event and said he hopes to once again raise $1 million in charitable funds.

Tickets for LoveLoud go on sale Friday. The event will be livestreamed on AT&T's social media channels.

LOVELOUD



6.29.19



Over $1 million to support LGBTQ+ youth. Buy tickets this Friday for @LOVELOUDfest powered by @ATT at https://t.co/3dbM2EtNdJ pic.twitter.com/u90hn3CmVR — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) March 13, 2019

Reynolds recently made headlines when he said that hate for Imagine Dragons has added to his longtime depression.