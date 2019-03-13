Harry Styles, Brian May to present at Rock Hall of Fame inductions

Trent Reznor (R) and Atticus Ross attend the Academy Awards on February 27, 2011. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Brian May, Rami Malek and Roger Taylor, left to right, attend the Golden Globe Awards on January 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Harry Styles will present for Stevie Nicks at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this month. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- One Direction member Harry Styles and Queen guitarist Brian May will present at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this month.

The 25-year-old singer and 71-year-old musician were among the stars the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

Trent Reznor, Janelle Monae, David Byrne, Susanna Hoffs, Simon Le Bon and John Taylor will also present at the ceremony March 29 in New York. The event will air April 27 on HBO.

"Rock's biggest night just got more exciting - and you can watch the unforgettable moments & performances on @HBO Saturday April 27 8pm ET #RockHall2019," the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tweeted.

Rock’s biggest night just got more exciting - and you can watch the unforgettable moments & performances on @HBO Saturday April 27 8pm ET #RockHall2019 pic.twitter.com/cKZoegWojW — Rock Hall (@rockhall) March 13, 2019

Rolling Stone said Styles will present for Stevie Nicks, May for Def Leppard, Reznor for the Cure, Monae for Janet Jackson, Byrne for Radiohead, Hoffs for the Zombies and Le Bon and Taylor for Roxy Music.

Nicks, Def Leppard, the Zombies and Roxy Music are expected to perform, although official details have to be announced. Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke previously told Variety he won't be attending the ceremony.