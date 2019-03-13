A post shared by 박봄 (@newharoobompark) on Jun 20, 2018 at 5:27am PDT

March 13 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Park Bom is back with new music.

The 34-year-old K-pop star, aka Bom, returned Wednesday with a single and music video for "Spring," her first new song in eight years.

"Spring" features Bom's former 2NE1 bandmate Sandara "Dara" Park. The video shows soft and romantic shots of Bom, including a close-up scene of the singer lying amid flowers.

"Will spring come for me again?" Bom sings in the chorus.

"Spring" appears on Bom's three-track single album of the same name. Billboard said the song was produced by Korean producer Brave Brothers.

Bom last released the solo single "Don't Cry" in 2011. She came to fame with the girl group 2NE1, which released its final single "Good Bye" in January 2017 after disbanding in November 2016.