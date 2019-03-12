A post shared by 헤이즈 .. 다혜🐰 (@heizeheize) on Jan 8, 2019 at 6:18am PST

View this post on Instagram

March 12 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Heize will release her first full-length album this month.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, born Jang Da-hye, will make her comeback March 19 with the studio album She's Fine.

Heize shared teaser photos for the album Monday on Twitter. The post shows instant photo snaps of the singer wearing a pink jacket, purple hat and silver hairstyle.

"Heize Comeback_still cut #03," the post reads. "1st Full album [SHE'S FINE] double title song 1. Her Fine Weather 2. So, it ends? 2019.03.19(TUE) 6PM(KST) Release."

📸헤이즈 컴백 스틸 컷 #03

첫 정규앨범 [SHE'S FINE]

더블 타이틀곡

1. SHE'S FINE

2. 그러니까

2019.03.19(화) 6PM 공개



Heize Comeback_still cut #03

1st Full album [SHE'S FINE]

double title song

1. Her Fine Weather

2. So, it ends?

2019.03.19(TUE) 6PM(KST) Release#heize #SHES_FINE pic.twitter.com/eK9hwgEB2E — Heize Official (@Heize_Official) March 11, 2019

Heize had shared another teaser Sunday showing her in a white crop top and jeans.

"Heize Comeback_ still cut #02," the post reads. "1st Full album [She's Fine] 2019.03.19(TUE) 6PM(KST) Release #heize #Shes_fine #coming_soon."

Heize made her debut in March 2014 with the EP Heize and last released the EP Wind in March 2018. She is known for the singles "Star," "Don't Know You," "Jenga" and "First Sight."