BTS arrives for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Members of BTS attend the red carpet ceremony for "2018 MAMA(Mnet Asian Music Awards) Fan's Choice in Japan" in Saitama, Japan, on Dcember 12, 2018. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

BTS will drop its new album, "Map of the Soul: Persona" on April 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- K-pop supergroup BTS will return to the music scene next month with a new album, the group's management agency said Tuesday.

The boy band will put out the new EP Map of the Soul: Persona on April 12, the first release since it completed its Love Yourself album trilogy last August, Big Hit Entertainment said.

The group topped the Billboard 200 main albums chart twice for the album trilogy last year. Its song "Fake Love," the main track off Love Yourself: Tear, landed at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking the first Hot 100 top 10 ever for a K-pop act.

BTS is scheduled to begin a stadium tour of eight regions abroad in May following its successful world tour last year.

The upcoming tour will take the group to Los Angeles on May 4-5, Chicago on May 11-12, East Rutherford, New Jersey, on May 18-19, Sao Paulo on May 25, London on June 1-2, Paris on June 7-8, Osaka, Japan, on July 6-7 and ending in Japan's Shizuoka on July 13-14.