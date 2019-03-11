Prodigy singer Keith Flint hanged himself, coroner says

March 11 (UPI) -- Prodigy singer Keith Flint hanged himself, according to an official report from a coroner.

The Telegraph said coroner's officer Lynsey Chaffe confirmed at a hearing Monday in Chelmsford, England, that Flint died by hanging March 4 at his home in Essex at age 49.

A post-mortem examination was held March 7 at Broomfield Hospital. The provisional cause of death is hanging, with toxicology reports to follow.

"Police attended, all protocols were followed and his death was confirmed as not suspicious," Chaffe said.

Variety said the inquest into Flint's death was adjourned until late July.

News of Flint's death broke March 5. Prodigy co-founder Liam Howlett said in an Instagram post at the time that Flint died by suicide.

"The news is true, I can't believe I'm saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend," the keyboardist wrote.

