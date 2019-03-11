Flo Rida, Tini Stoessel and Alvaro Soler (left to right) attend the Latin American Music Awards on October 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chilli (L) and T-Boz of TLC attend the American Music Awards on November 24, 2013. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Nelly will kick off a tour with TLC and Flo Rida in July. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida are teaming up for a summer tour.

The veteran hip hop acts shared plans in a press release Monday for an outdoor amphitheater tour.

Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida will kick off the tour July 23 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The recording artists will bring the venture to a close Aug. 31 in Irvine, Calif.

Tickets go on sale Friday, with Citi cardmembers to have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday.

Here's the full list of dates for Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida's summer tour:

July 23 - Tuscaloosa, Ala., at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

July 24 - Atlanta, Ga., at Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood

July 26 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

July 27 - Raleigh, N.C., Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 30 - Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

July 31 - Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 1 - Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Heath at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 3 - Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 7 - Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

Aug. 8 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at KeyBank Pavilion

Aug. 9 - Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 11 - Boston, Mass., at The Xfinity Center

Aug. 15 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

Aug. 17 - Detroit, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 18 - Chicago, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Nelly and TLC only) Aug. 20 - Rogers, Ariz., at The Walmart AMP

Aug. 22 - Austin, Texas, at Austin360 Amphitheater

Aug. 23 - Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug. 27 - El Paso, Texas, at Don Haskins Center

Aug. 30 - Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 31 - Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre



Nelly is a rapper known for the singles "Country Grammar," "Ride wit Me," and "Hot in Herre." He last released the EP All Work, No Play.

TLC is a girl group consisting of T-Boz and Chilli, and last released TLC, its first album in 15 years, in June 2017. Flo Rida, a rapper known for the single "Low," is expected to release a new album this year.