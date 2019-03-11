March 11 (UPI) -- Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida are teaming up for a summer tour.
The veteran hip hop acts shared plans in a press release Monday for an outdoor amphitheater tour.
Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida will kick off the tour July 23 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The recording artists will bring the venture to a close Aug. 31 in Irvine, Calif.
Tickets go on sale Friday, with Citi cardmembers to have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday.
Here's the full list of dates for Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida's summer tour:
July 23 - Tuscaloosa, Ala., at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
July 24 - Atlanta, Ga., at Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood
July 26 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
July 27 - Raleigh, N.C., Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 30 - Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live
July 31 - Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 1 - Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Heath at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 3 - Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 7 - Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage
Aug. 8 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at KeyBank Pavilion
Aug. 9 - Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Aug. 11 - Boston, Mass., at The Xfinity Center
Aug. 15 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
Aug. 17 - Detroit, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 18 - Chicago, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Nelly and TLC only) Aug. 20 - Rogers, Ariz., at The Walmart AMP
Aug. 22 - Austin, Texas, at Austin360 Amphitheater
Aug. 23 - Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Aug. 27 - El Paso, Texas, at Don Haskins Center
Aug. 30 - Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 31 - Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre
Nelly is a rapper known for the singles "Country Grammar," "Ride wit Me," and "Hot in Herre." He last released the EP All Work, No Play.
TLC is a girl group consisting of T-Boz and Chilli, and last released TLC, its first album in 15 years, in June 2017. Flo Rida, a rapper known for the single "Low," is expected to release a new album this year.