March 7 (UPI) -- Jason Aldean is scheduled to be presented with the Academy of Country Music's Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award next month.

"On behalf of our special awards committee, our board of directors and academy staff, we extend our congratulations to Jason and his entire team on this landmark career achievement," Pete Fisher, the academy's chief executive officer, said in a statement Wednesday. "We look forward to celebrating Jason's remarkable career at our 54th annual awards in Las Vegas."

The three-time Entertainer of the Year winner will also perform at the ACM Awards ceremony on April 7 in Las Vegas. Aldean, 42, is known for his songs "Why," "She's Country," "Big Green Tractor," "The Truth." "Don't You Wanna Stay" and "Dirt Road Anthem."

"Truly honored to be receiving the @ACMawards Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award this year. Just wanna thank Country Radio & the Country Music fan base for all the support over the years! This is the proudest moment of my career & I hope we're just getting started!" Aldean tweeted.

Reba McEntire is set to host the event, which will air live on CBS.