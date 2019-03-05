Dreamcatcher released a video for the song "Then There Was No One" on Tuesday. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

March 5 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher released a special music video for "Then There Was No One."

The K-pop stars shared a video for the song Tuesday following the release of their EP The End of Nightmare in February.

The video shows JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon wearing coordinating dark outfits as they sing about wanting to be with someone who isn't there.

"[Special Clip] Dreamcatcher 'Then There Was No One' #Dreamcatcher," the group tweeted Tuesday.

"Then There Was No One" appears on The End of the Nightmare, which debuted Feb. 13. The mini album is the group's first EP since Alone in the City, which debuted in September.

Dreamcatcher originally debuted as Minx in 2014. The group changed its name to Dreamcatcher in 2017 after Handong and Gahyeon joined as members.