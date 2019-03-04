TXT releases debut album, 'Crown' music video

March 4 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT is making its debut.

The K-pop group released the album The Dream Chapter: Star and a music video for the single "Crown" on Monday.

"Crown," titled "One Day Horns Sprouted in My Head" in Korean, shows TXT members Beomgyu, Yeonjun, Soobin, Taehyun and Heuningkai sing and dance while sharing a message of self-love.

"#TXT (#TomorrowXTogether) (CROWN) Official MV #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #TheDreamChapter #STAR," TXT's agency, Big Hit Entertainment, tweeted Monday.

"Crown" appears on The Dream Chapter: Star, which features four other songs: "Blue Orangeade," "One Summer," "Cat & Dog" and "Nap of the Star." TXT is Big Hit's first new act to debut since the boy band BTS.