Noel Gallagher attending the "Brit Awards" at the O2 Arena in London on February 21, 2012. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan. The band has announced a joint tour with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. File Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA

March 4 (UPI) -- The Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have announced a joint, North American summer tour.

The 16-city tour will begin on Aug. 8 at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, N.J., before ending on Aug. 31 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif.

The bands will also be performing in cities such as Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Houston, San Diego and Los Angeles.

AFI will be featured as special guests on all tour dates. Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on March 8 at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.

Gallagher is the former lead guitarist of Oasis, a band he famously appeared in alongside his brother Liam Gallagher.